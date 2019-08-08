Partnervest Advisory Services Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; As Terex New (TEX) Shares Declined, 13D Management Has Raised Holding

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 509,274 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $35.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.55. About 2.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 499.98M shares to 17,238 shares, valued at $152,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,848 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5% or 43,671 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of The West invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,319 are held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. 1.54M are owned by Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 482 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 18,040 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il accumulated 964 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 901 shares. Private Asset Management Inc invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Invest reported 703 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 3.06% or 386,695 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Llc has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consolidated Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,250 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Llc owns 25 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. 441 shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D, worth $13,080 on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $2,305 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. 1.10M shares valued at $34.69 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.