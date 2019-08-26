Partnervest Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Carnival & Plc (LON:CCL)

Among 4 analysts covering Carnival PLC (LON:CCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carnival PLC has GBX 5500 highest and GBX 3800 lowest target. GBX 4532.50’s average target is 31.99% above currents GBX 3434 stock price. Carnival PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 29. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. HSBC maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) rating on Monday, June 17. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 5300 target. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. See Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4600.00 New Target: GBX 3800.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5500.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Unchanged

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 5235.00 New Target: GBX 4330.00 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5200.00 New Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5000.00 New Target: GBX 4600.00 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5400.00 New Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5460.00 New Target: GBX 5235.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6000.00 New Target: GBX 5500.00 Unchanged

21/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5500.00 New Target: GBX 5400.00 Maintain

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 55.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 12,503 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 9,878 shares with $533,000 value, down from 22,381 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $200.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 6.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 12,276 shares to 180,473 valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 32,199 shares and now owns 48,583 shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.68% above currents $46.95 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.68% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Conning owns 922,197 shares. Strategic Financial Serv holds 0.87% or 116,652 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.13% or 30,225 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,201 shares stake. Compton Management Ri has invested 4.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham holds 40,054 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 7,439 shares. Oak Ltd Oh invested in 5.18% or 1.57M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 71,744 shares. Somerset Tru Company holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,675 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 232,344 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bell Retail Bank owns 59,575 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or holds 1.82% or 104,606 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 441,482 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 263,723 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burney has 0.31% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) for 98,054 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 267,654 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Atria Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL). M Hldgs Secs holds 0.19% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) or 16,290 shares. The Illinois-based New England Management has invested 1.18% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 252 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Inc has 764,380 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 7,116 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL). Btc Capital has invested 0.44% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL). Renaissance Group Limited Com holds 0.86% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) or 424,872 shares.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise firm in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of 24.49 billion GBP. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

The stock decreased 1.89% or GBX 66 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3434. About 683,328 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

More important recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Carnival plc’s (LON:CCL) 5.7% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Conifer Health and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Expand Relationship – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (LON:CCL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Stock Gained 15% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.