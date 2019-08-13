Partnervest Advisory Services Has Cut Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $346,128; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Linscomb & Williams Increased Its Stake by $474,853

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 7,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 15,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 904,832 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares to 20,421 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,215 were reported by Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 10,832 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 1.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grimes Co holds 0.12% or 32,507 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 47,520 shares. Barr E S And owns 508,268 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Johnson Fin Grp owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,174 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 20,358 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 20.29M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Excalibur Management Corporation stated it has 17,671 shares. Palouse Capital Management reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Acg Wealth accumulated 0.4% or 62,067 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com owns 4,345 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company holds 123,139 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 26,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 42,450 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.22M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 730,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,500 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,875 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.08% or 3,162 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 1,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tobam has 0.26% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 40,674 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 2,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 0.65% or 157,807 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares to 410,915 shares, valued at $40.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.