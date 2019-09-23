Partnervest Advisory Services Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Plantronics (PLT) Shorts Raised By 19.91%

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 97.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 291,725 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 8,275 shares with $392,000 value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $215.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 6.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) had an increase of 19.91% in short interest. PLT's SI was 2.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.91% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 442,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)'s short sellers to cover PLT's short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 163,557 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.59% above currents $48.83 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news: Wells Fargo to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments (September 17, 2019). Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo (August 26, 2019). UBS cools on Wells Fargo (September 10, 2019). Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space (September 17, 2019).

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Plantronics, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news: Poly Introduces the Next Generation of Savi Wireless Headsets (September 18, 2019). Is Plantronics Using Too Much Debt? (July 31, 2019). Plantronics, Inc.: Commentary On Fundamentals (June 25, 2019). Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Broad Portfolio and Differentiated Value in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Device Market (September 05, 2019). The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear (September 04, 2019).

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $83 highest and $5800 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 91.42% above currents $36.83 stock price. Plantronics had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti.