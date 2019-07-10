Partnervest Advisory Services Continues to Hold Stake in Arista Networks (ANET); Lennox Intl (LII) Valuation Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Position by $30.53 Million

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $271.24. About 116,425 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 115,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.69 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $286.86. About 48,401 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,950 shares to 7,015 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 37.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,278 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,660 shares to 356,260 shares, valued at $62.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma accumulated 1.47% or 425,961 shares. Sei stated it has 23,161 shares. Advisory Net Lc has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Tower Research (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 678 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,723 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cleararc Cap owns 921 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,180 shares. Stone Run Cap Lc accumulated 2.7% or 20,750 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 21,225 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 181 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amer Gp Inc reported 71,772 shares.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $4.18 EPS, up 13.90% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.67 per share. LII’s profit will be $163.93 million for 17.16 P/E if the $4.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.81% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27 million worth of stock.