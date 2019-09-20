Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Stake in Edison International (EIX); As General Motors Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 22,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 270,733 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 247,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 1.22M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 10,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.32 million, up from 594,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 3.38M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +8.0 PCT Y/Y, VS -5.2 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA OFFICIALS INFORMED OF GM KOREA’S NEGOTIATION STATUS; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 12/04/2018 – Opel’s new boss to seek concessions from unions in pay talks; 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,728 shares to 428,030 shares, valued at $35.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,787 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 443,474 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment accumulated 14,450 shares. Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 133,837 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 1.5% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Advisory Ser Network Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 23,779 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 70,240 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ajo LP reported 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 874,191 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.33 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.04% or 82,288 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co invested in 1.48% or 308,000 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 163,623 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Hill Capital Management LP holds 912,584 shares or 5.65% of its portfolio. Canyon Capital Advsr Ltd Company owns 536,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 188,668 are owned by Aperio Group Limited Com. 3,000 are held by Evercore Wealth Llc. M&T Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 6,070 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advisors Lc. Gp Hldg Ag reported 270,733 shares stake. Blume Capital Inc reported 500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.2% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 412 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 59,692 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl has invested 0.11% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Guardian Tru Company holds 441,092 shares. New York-based Element Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.27% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Spirit Of America Management reported 1,100 shares.