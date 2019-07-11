Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Its Position in Apollo Global Management (APO) by $6.39 Million; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holder Donald Smith & Company Lifted Its Holding by $3.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 2.06M shares traded or 66.65% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – APO, TRNC/@danprimack: SoftBank has expressed interest in buying Tronc; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 3.19 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – DURING APRIL AND MAY, EXPLORATION DRILLING WAS EXTENDED INTO RECENTLY ACQUIRED BATYI LICENSE AREA; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Corporation to Acquire INXPO NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Tender Offer for Smart & Final Stores, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(ADT), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) – Apollo Global Management Buys Direct ChassisLink, Blume Global For Reported $2.5B – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 990,500 shares. Sol Capital Company holds 0.5% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors accumulated 2.08 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 249,192 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). The New York-based Md Sass has invested 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 7,450 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,154 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 10,000 are held by Rbf Cap Limited Liability. Stelac Advisory Serv Lc accumulated 0.08% or 6,605 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 33,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 26,440 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 64,483 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 41,140 shares. 1.55M were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management L P.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 247,458 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,060 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).