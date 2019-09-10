Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Holding in Apollo Global Management (APO) by $6.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Upped as Share Price Declined

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 4.37M shares traded or 119.90% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global’s Prop. Perpetual Pref. Units ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 346,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.06M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.96M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Deccan Value Ltd Partnership reported 6.07M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 75,996 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 5,280 shares. Invesco Limited has 748,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset One Communications holds 0.03% or 106,298 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 1,774 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 1.18M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 151,575 shares. Eqis Cap has 7,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,851 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 187,600 shares to 521,000 shares, valued at $44.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 218,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

