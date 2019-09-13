Partners Group Holding Ag Upped By $1.25 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; MFS High Income Municipal Trust Has 1.38 Sentiment

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.71, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 11 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased their equity positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.13 million shares, down from 1.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS High Income Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag acquired 7,401 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 254,384 shares with $43.02 million value, up from 246,983 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $120.83B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 1.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

More notable recent MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Max Out Your Retirement Income – Investorplace.com” published on October 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Extension of Term of Preferred Shares – Business Wire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like Colonial High Income Municipal Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2010.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $161.84 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 79,095 shares traded. MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MFS High Income Municipal Trust for 53,994 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Llc owns 40,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 303,705 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 31,900 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG) stake by 350,510 shares to 204,497 valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) stake by 2,584 shares and now owns 307,717 shares. Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 6.78% above currents $171.51 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”.