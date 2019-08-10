Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) Position; Office Depot Has 1.43 Sentiment

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) stake by 53.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 68,596 shares as Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH)’s stock rose 1.86%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 60,669 shares with $715,000 value, down from 129,265 last quarter. Senior Housing Properties Trus now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 2.24M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 120 funds increased or started new holdings, while 84 sold and trimmed positions in Office Depot Inc. The funds in our database now have: 481.25 million shares, up from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Office Depot Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 71 Increased: 84 New Position: 36.

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 58.27% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 3.20 million shares. Towle & Co owns 12.32 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 2.92% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 2.71% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 262,211 shares.

The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $868.58 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

