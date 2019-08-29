Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Its Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $5.40 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Lifted Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 67,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 483,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.88M, down from 551,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 113,339 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 5.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt reported 502,034 shares or 4.37% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Grp accumulated 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.79 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.4% or 58,242 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Ltd Llc holds 6,695 shares. Legacy Prns Inc reported 0.79% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sawgrass Asset Ltd holds 0.86% or 239,901 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company has 22,847 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 868,700 were accumulated by Ci Invests. Ancora Advisors Ltd stated it has 24,802 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Johnson Fincl stated it has 5,077 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 3,345 shares. 46,620 are held by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Morgan Stanley holds 849,439 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

