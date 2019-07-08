Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Its Edison International (EIX) Holding by $5.10 Million; Crow Point Partners Has Decreased Holding in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) by $3.36 Million as Stock Value Declined

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,794 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, down from 331,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 82,022 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc analyzed 140,000 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.59M for 15.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.