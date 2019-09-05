Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Its Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) Stake; Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) Shorts Increased By 17.3%

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) stake by 59.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 810,696 shares as Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 555,007 shares with $10.15M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Carlyle Group Lp/The now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 1.07 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. biofuels sector blasts EPA settlement with bankrupt Philadelphia refinery; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 20/03/2018 – CARLYLE’S RUBENSTEIN ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST; 07/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN TOY RETAILER Rl HAPPY AND SHAREHOLDERS WILL RAISE AROUND 861 MLN REAIS; 28/03/2018 – NCC – CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBIT, AS ANNOUNCED IN ITS INTERIM RESULTS ON 16 JANUARY 2018; 27/03/2018 – Carlyle wins battle for Akzo Nobel unit; 05/03/2018 – Carlyle CEO Says Guns Are Off-Limits for His $195 Billion Fund; 18/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN HGH , ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) had an increase of 17.3% in short interest. LTS’s SI was 1.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.3% from 1.31M shares previously. With 321,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS)’s short sellers to cover LTS’s short positions. The SI to Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc’s float is 1.57%. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 134,163 shares traded. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) has declined 7.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LTS News: 10/04/2018 – Morrison, Nordmann & Associates Moves to Securities America; 05/04/2018 – Securities America Announces `Link to the Future’ Program to Inspire Advisors’ College-Age Children and Other Students to; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 07/03/2018 Securities America Adds Two Groups and a Super OSJ to Its Platform; 22/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Successfully Concludes 14th Annual Alternative Investments Conference

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: YRD, RBS, CG, DPZ, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Carlyle Group Partners with Former Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlyle Group partners with former Domino’s president – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HireVue to Receive Growth Investment from New Majority Investor The Carlyle Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Texas Yale Capital accumulated 143,800 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 133,958 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Personal Cap Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 342,913 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 695 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 1,700 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny holds 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 500 shares. 52,115 were reported by Allen Mgmt. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Citigroup reported 72,567 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited, a New York-based fund reported 32,725 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company owns 94,677 shares.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $304.53 million. The Company’s Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services.