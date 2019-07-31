Partners Group Holding Ag Stake in Edison International (EIX) Decreased by $5.10 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Has Lowered Holding by $533,700

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,794 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, down from 331,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 3.69 million shares traded or 63.50% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.37M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 59,965 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne reported 8,100 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 15,883 shares. North Star Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 100,585 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 38,300 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 8,440 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 412,808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 138,656 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 8,363 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 3,566 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 25,300 shares. Nexus Investment Management holds 0.11% or 11,700 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 172 shares.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SCE Reaction to Passage of Assembly Bill 1054 and Companion Measures – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Everything We Know About The California Fires – Benzinga” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 376 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mngmt. New England Inv And Retirement Grp Incorporated holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,066 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 610 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 678,132 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Limited owns 323 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jag Mgmt reported 4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,080 shares. Polar Cap Llp has 136,736 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Central Secs Corporation accumulated 13,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 1,363 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communication holds 1,141 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Incorporated reported 230 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alibaba Stock Makes Even More Sense to Buy Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.