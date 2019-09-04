Partners Group Holding Ag Stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) Has Decreased by $14.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Union Bankshares Has Lifted Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 810,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 555,007 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Carlyle Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 424,684 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 04/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group to Acquire Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE INDONESIA DEALMAKER WINARTA; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle pays $1bn for Australia’s biggest wine producer; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ONTARIO TEACHERS TO ACQUIRE FROM CO AND MONTEFIORE A MINORITY STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CLOVER MERGER SUB, INC.’S (NATURE’S BOUNTY) CFR TO B3; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 356,978 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,292 shares to 17,813 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,042 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $125.32M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.