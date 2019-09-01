Partners Group Holding Ag Stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) Has Lowered by $2.28 Million; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut by $1.34 Million Its Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 134,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 11,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 120,580 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 132,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Company reported 10,285 shares stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.02% or 13,849 shares. Moreover, Intact Management Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 38,300 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.31% stake. Beech Hill holds 0.22% or 3,350 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited invested in 0.09% or 8,190 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,600 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hartford Mgmt holds 191,793 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 193,091 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Limited Partnership has invested 4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 617,359 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $72.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 168,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. 2,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,464 on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Lc stated it has 617,682 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 607,346 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 120,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 21,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 3,458 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc reported 49,340 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt reported 11,478 shares. Portland Counsel Inc invested in 73,236 shares or 0.63% of the stock. First Manhattan Communication invested in 523 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,540 were accumulated by Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Eagle Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 90,615 shares. Joel Isaacson & Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 32,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

