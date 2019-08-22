Partners Group Holding Ag Position in Enbridge (ENB) Has Lowered by $8.91 Million as Stock Declined; As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stock Price Declined, Tig Advisors Cut Stake by $677,600

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 371,524 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 247,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 1.11M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $608,667 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 was bought by JONES GINGER M. Hinman Wayne A had bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025. Carlson Timothy C had bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996. On Tuesday, June 4 Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 4,812 shares.