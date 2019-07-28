Partners Group Holding Ag Position in Cms Energy (CMS) Lifted by $6.51 Million as Share Value Rose; As Legg Mason (LM) Share Value Rose, Menta Capital Lifted by $472,257 Its Position

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,838 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 22,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 552,851 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CMS & SUB; RATES CMS’S JR SUB NOTES ‘BB+’; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 Idaho Responds to CMS Administrator on State-Based Health Insurance Plans; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS) by 49,200 shares to 44,400 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 137,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,410 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 121,251 shares to 136,352 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 17,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,300 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.