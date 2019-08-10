Partners Group Holding Ag Position in Cms Energy (CMS) Has Upped by $6.51 Million; Paradice Investment Management Increases Stake in Sothebys (BID)

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 359,162 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 30/04/2018 – Real Deal Miami: ISG takes over sales at Brickell City Centre from Fortune and One Sotheby’s; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.80M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 25/04/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M Applauds CMS’ Efforts to Reduce Regulatory Burdens, Improve Patient Care; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS lowers the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,467 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Tarbox Family Office reported 43 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.01% or 4,155 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 126,882 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 48,432 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 57,543 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Weiss Multi has 164,700 shares. Department Mb Bank N A holds 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 114 shares. Fil Ltd owns 2.80 million shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 0.49% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 15,793 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 37,862 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 43,126 shares to 310,301 shares, valued at $39.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,691 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

