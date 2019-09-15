Partners Group Holding Ag Maintains Stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI); Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.01 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 46,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 421,844 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.01 million, up from 375,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 999,698 shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 21,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 150,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 128,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc by 15,552 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

