Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake by $3.09 Million; Shares Declined; Discover Finl (DFS) Holder Daiwa Securities Group Decreased Its Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 102,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 257,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 167,741 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl (DFS) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 18,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 37,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr (NYSE:UGP) by 28,100 shares to 47,850 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 9.09 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 14,655 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc has 8,677 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 537,656 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.01% stake. Advsrs Asset accumulated 0.02% or 13,340 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 34,361 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 62,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Whitnell And has 0.62% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 22,685 shares. Highstreet Asset has 10,151 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.14% or 87,269 shares.

