Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Position in American Water Works Co (AWK) by $1.36 Million as Valuation Rose; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag analyzed 11,819 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 342,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75M, down from 354,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 508,280 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc analyzed 12,281 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.32M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $136.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 2.78 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 23.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,895 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.