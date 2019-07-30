Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Its Stake in New Mountain Finance (NMFC) by $1.54 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Raised Manulife Financial (MFC) Position by $562,352; Share Value Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 871,201 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 118,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 857,805 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 975,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in New Mountain Finance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 343,304 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21,456 activity.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $28.17 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.