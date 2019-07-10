Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Its Position in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) by $3.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Share Value Rose While Engaged Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 257,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 143,999 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 993,086 shares traded. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) has declined 10.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital

Analysts await Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Amer Gru holds 0% or 29,558 shares in its portfolio. 39,651 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 8,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Advisory Networks Ltd Com has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Goldman Sachs accumulated 57,172 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 26,750 shares. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 2.42 million shares. 11,444 were reported by Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability. Citigroup has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 1.45 million shares. 7.26 million were reported by Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $13,094 activity.