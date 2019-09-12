Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Holding in Republic Services (RSG) by $308,052; Mckinley Capital Management Holds Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 185,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 627,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.53M, up from 442,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 3.51 million shares traded or 68.88% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 480,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.60 million, down from 483,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 1.68M shares traded or 65.87% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger holds 130 shares. 29,003 are owned by Mutual Of America. Allstate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 45,402 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 3,708 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.61% or 260,608 shares. 125,357 are owned by Raymond James Services Advsr. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0.04% or 2.72 million shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa accumulated 0.41% or 573,717 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com owns 4,033 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1,433 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 136,019 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,401 shares to 254,384 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,307 shares to 21,777 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,739 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).