Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered American Water Works Co (AWK) Holding by $4.30 Million; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut by $544,741 Its Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 41,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 354,493 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96M, down from 395,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 994,205 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" on July 26, 2019

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019