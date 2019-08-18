Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered American Tower (AMT) Position By $2.03 Million; EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 10,296 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 144,060 shares with $28.39M value, down from 154,356 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $98.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EnPro Industries has $85 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 28.35% above currents $61.94 stock price. EnPro Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Sector Weight” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 15. See EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -7.89% below currents $222.93 stock price. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 36,003 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com has 89,823 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Co holds 146,775 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 0.21% or 83,726 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moody Bancorp Division reported 302 shares. Tobam reported 421 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 66,200 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 9,187 are held by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Wendell David Associates invested in 46,142 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 1,630 shares. 1.58 million were reported by Parametric Associates.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 37.68 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

The stock increased 3.49% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 132,103 shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

