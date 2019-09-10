Partners Group Holding Ag Lifted Its Apollo Global Management (APO) Holding by $6.39 Million; Share Value Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed by $2.40 Million Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 130,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 153,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $104.07. About 200,516 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 1.22M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation. Windacre Partnership Ltd Co stated it has 10.38% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Private Management Group stated it has 238,063 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,483 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). American Century Inc reported 58,228 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 81,735 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Glenmede Co Na reported 322,348 shares stake. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 3,718 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 5,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.92 million shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 67,592 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 39,114 shares to 120,034 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 38,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $68.47M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 25,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Llc holds 0.03% or 130,819 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Allen Investment invested in 41,305 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc stated it has 33,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.03% or 133,629 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 99,064 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware accumulated 0.9% or 442,731 shares. Cheyne Cap Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 87,418 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited owns 217,248 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,343 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Sei Invests Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 106,325 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares to 857,805 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 247,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

