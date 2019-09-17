Partners Group Holding Ag Increases Stake in Union Pacific (UNP); Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined While Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Holding by $2.53 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 254,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02 million, up from 246,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 1.40 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 7,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $297.17. About 3.27M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Com holds 0.37% or 15,565 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 41,039 shares. 8,394 were reported by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan invested in 4.18% or 49,112 shares. First Retail Bank reported 0.09% stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 6,771 are held by Carroll Assoc. Orleans Cap La owns 1.97% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,450 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) accumulated 170 shares. Hilltop Holdg invested in 0.41% or 11,508 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Company accumulated 1.04% or 6.13M shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% or 595 shares in its portfolio. 73,728 are owned by Meeder Asset. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 0.28% or 5,823 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 2,584 shares to 307,717 shares, valued at $40.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 71,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,053 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Cap Advsr, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. 4,218 are owned by B Riley Wealth Management. Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested in 420 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Network has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 408,641 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Carroll Assocs Inc has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Reilly Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 400 shares. Randolph Communication Incorporated holds 4,600 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.75 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 17,956 shares to 34,843 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT).