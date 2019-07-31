Partners Group Holding Ag Increases Holding in Apollo Global Management (APO); As Open Text (OTEX) Shares Rose, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.18 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 57,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,664 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 558,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 411,064 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.39M shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From APL Apollo Tubes Ltd; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.71M for 29.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OpenText Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Open Text (OTEX), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OpenText Automates Invoicing for Rosneft Deutschland – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,311 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 134,171 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners L by 21,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,214 shares, and cut its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS).