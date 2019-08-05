Partners Group Holding Ag Increased Its Position in Apollo Global Management (APO) as Market Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 1.18 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.78 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 4.50M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $232.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 31,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

