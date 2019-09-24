Partners Group Holding Ag Holds Stake in Stag Industrial (STAG); Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 30,845 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 26,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. About 336,418 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 34,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 76,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 42,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 526,206 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 51,812 shares to 295,500 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 22,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,459 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 1,000 shares stake. 45,631 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Company stated it has 0.05% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 5,045 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc stated it has 0.09% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 535 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 51,306 shares. Barclays Plc reported 67,839 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 465,100 shares. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Cornerstone Cap reported 181,740 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De holds 4,205 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 39,875 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.07% or 766,096 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Communication Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.02% or 2,632 shares. Farmers And Merchants owns 315 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 64,446 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 845,933 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.51M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1.78 million shares. 21,100 are held by Daiwa Group Inc Inc. Frontier Mgmt Company Lc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 8,395 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 2,584 shares to 307,717 shares, valued at $40.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 121,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,979 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

