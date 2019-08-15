Partners Group Holding Ag Holding In Apollo Global Management (APO) Was Has Raised; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Share Price Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.29 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 31,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The hedge fund held 129,142 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 160,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 416,054 shares traded or 25.13% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 1.88 million shares traded or 32.50% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO AFFILIATES, REALTY PARTNERS FORM REAL ESTATE PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE BACK-TO-BACK CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 115,750 shares to 783,600 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 30,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 68,190 shares to 375,043 shares, valued at $33.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners L by 21,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,214 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,960 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 85,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 54,050 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 130,819 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,890 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc owns 47,939 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.87% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 588,058 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Segment Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 76,375 shares. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 251,642 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Capital Limited Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4.17 million shares. Hillman Co stated it has 944,701 shares.

