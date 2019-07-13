Partners Group Holding Ag Holding In Apollo Global Management (APO) Was Has Lifted; Kbc Group Nv Position in International Speedway (ISCA) Has Trimmed by $574,738 as Market Valuation Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 13,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 758 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 14,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 147,981 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 9,383 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 300,791 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 22,657 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 205,107 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 600 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 13,000 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 92 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 48,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Century Companies Incorporated invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 63,191 shares to 250,155 shares, valued at $25.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 46,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,172 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Speedway Corp: A Story Of Secular Declines And Conflicts Of Interest – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dynex Capital, Universal Forest Products, SPX FLOW, and International Speedway â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc accumulated 12,154 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 35,469 shares. Gp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 762 shares. Concourse Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 191,753 shares for 5.47% of their portfolio. Hl Finance Services Lc owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 10,400 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Stifel Finance holds 33,686 shares. Hightower Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Morgan Stanley holds 6.83M shares. 11,715 are held by Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 12,853 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 5.50 million shares. Crestwood Advisors Llc stated it has 8,295 shares. 116,948 are owned by Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 90,437 shares to 627,564 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF) by 12,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,068 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management funds to buy $1B of investments from GE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Announces Second Annual Word-of-Mouth Digital Summit – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind ABB, Sotheby’s, Apollo Global Management, Verisk Analytics, Pattern Energy Group, and Community Healthcare Trust â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.