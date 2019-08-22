Partners Group Holding Ag Has Raised Stake in Cms Energy (CMS) by $6.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased by $1.71 Million Its Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 386,574 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 06/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Praises New, Patient-Centered CMS Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Response – (3/9/2018); 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 39,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 114,656 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 3.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10,296 shares to 144,060 shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,691 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (Prn) by 15,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Inc (Prn).

