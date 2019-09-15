Partners Group Holding Ag Has Raised Its Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) Stake by $7.62 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Position In Bb&T (BBT) Was Increased

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 271,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 983,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58M, up from 711,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 441,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69 million, up from 401,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG) by 350,510 shares to 204,497 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 139,364 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 877 shares. 1.28M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability reported 357,827 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, Washington-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc reported 36,215 shares. Diversified Trust reported 39,053 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davenport Communications Lc invested in 15,426 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 14,015 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 5.29M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Llc accumulated 0.04% or 13,485 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 199,799 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,330 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 14,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assoc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.84M shares. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 3.25% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% or 7,267 shares. 1.19M are owned by Pnc Svcs Grp Inc. United Kingdom-based Uss Inv Management Limited has invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,347 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp owns 858,875 shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farmers Tru accumulated 55,521 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 109,663 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 18,401 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,500 shares to 241,850 shares, valued at $35.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).