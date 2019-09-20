Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $1.36 Million as Stock Value Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose While Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 140,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 520,293 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.12M, down from 660,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 325,652 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 342,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75M, down from 354,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 478,603 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,895 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $234.69 million for 23.62 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

