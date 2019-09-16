Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Suntrust Banks Decreased Its Stake by $472,836

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 12,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 646,181 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 658,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.41B market cap company. The stock increased 5.38% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 18.99 million shares traded or 79.98% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 254,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02 million, up from 246,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 1.94 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 39,320 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability holds 16,676 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Northeast Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 239,080 shares. Sunbelt Inc stated it has 4,332 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 5,959 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 800,798 shares. Gru Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 254,384 shares. Pecaut & has 2.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Street Corp accumulated 29.61M shares or 0.37% of the stock. First Bancshares Trust Of Newtown owns 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,194 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability has 2,046 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co has 113,715 shares. Apriem owns 2,846 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.28M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.22% or 98,300 shares in its portfolio.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,582 shares to 480,109 shares, valued at $41.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 121,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,979 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,481 shares to 12,817 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).