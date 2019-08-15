Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Cms Energy (CMS) Holding; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Position in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Raised as Share Price Declined

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 1.51 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN LOW-COST GENERIC DRUGS TO BE SUBSTITUTED ONTO MEDICARE PLAN FORMULARIES AT ANY POINT DURING THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CMS and Commercial Insurers Extend Coverage of Oncomine Dx Target Test to more than 160 Million U.S. Lives; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 05/03/2018 – Consumers Energy Crews Headed East to Assist in Winter Storm Restoration; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Energy Commerce Dems: Breaking – CMS blocks Idaho’s illegal proposal to allow junk health care plans. Read Ranking Member; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 154,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 124,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 60,477 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 109,479 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $275.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 86,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,070 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,615 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Kbc Nv reported 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,840 shares. Amer Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 9,934 shares. 1.88 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Teton Incorporated accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fmr Lc stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 64,684 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc owns 445 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 366 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 59,019 shares. Lord Abbett Com holds 0.03% or 133,755 shares in its portfolio.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares to 483,691 shares, valued at $38.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 41,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,493 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).