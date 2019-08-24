Partners Group Holding Ag Has Increased Apollo Global Management (APO) Stake by $6.39 Million as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Holding by $737,625

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – APOLLO’S FRESH MARKET SELLS $125 MILLION BOND TO REFINANCE DEBT; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc by 386,269 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $73.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 134,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Lovell Minnick, Inside Real Estate, Elanco, Bayer, General Atlantic, Arsenal – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 20, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chuck E. Cheese Abruptly Cancels a $1.4 Billion Deal to Go Public – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 51,861 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). First Republic Invest Incorporated owns 302,897 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Putnam Invs Lc reported 450,384 shares. 217,248 were reported by Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco. Stephens Ar owns 21,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2.84 million are held by Citigroup. Moors And Cabot holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 1,335 shares. Lonestar Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 200,000 shares. 32,555 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Prtnrs Gp Holdings Ag holds 522,937 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).