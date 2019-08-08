Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Position in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) as Stock Price Rose; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Value Declined While Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 273,190 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 43,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 310,301 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.72M, down from 353,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 2.38 million shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, April 24.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 93,604 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $165.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

