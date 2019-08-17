Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Edison International (EIX) Holding by $5.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bartlett & Co Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 444,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.46 million, up from 443,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 247,794 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, down from 331,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.46M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 374,865 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 27,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 593,410 were accumulated by Luminus Mgmt Lc. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc owns 51,666 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 3,752 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 26.51 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 8,363 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 17,200 shares. 31,259 were accumulated by Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd. British Columbia Invest invested in 146,026 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 45,410 are held by Etrade Cap Ltd Liability. Estabrook Cap Management reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.36 million shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited invested in 0% or 16,451 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc stated it has 4.41M shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru Com stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Trust stated it has 895,444 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,625 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 67,128 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 17,729 shares in its portfolio. Compton Ri invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipswich Inv Mngmt Co has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,522 shares. Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 103,174 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 60,340 shares. Wealthquest Corporation owns 13,973 shares. First Fincl Corporation In holds 12,000 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,388 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BF.B) by 10,189 shares to 26,060 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,471 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

