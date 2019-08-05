Partners Group Holding Ag Has Boosted Its Apollo Global Management (APO) Position by $6.39 Million; Stock Value Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07 million shares traded or 52.66% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.60M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 247,458 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $36.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners L by 21,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,214 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Announces Second Annual Word-of-Mouth Digital Summit – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Corporation Divests Remaining Legacy Call Center Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Llc holds 39,108 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsr stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.56% stake. 354 were reported by Nordea Investment. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 47,939 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 133,629 shares. Thornburg Invest Management, New Mexico-based fund reported 631,004 shares. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri reported 7,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hillman stated it has 11.82% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Spectrum Group has 42 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 92,303 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 13,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiger Legatus Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.3% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 3.58 million shares. Capital Investors has 2.08 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $88.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,691 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).