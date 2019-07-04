Partners Group Holding Ag Cut Its Stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $2.28 Million; Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Charter Communication (CHTR) Position by $1.83 Million as Valuation Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 134,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $400. About 401,862 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 03/04/2018 – Charter Prices $2.5 Billion Senior Secured Notes; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Internet Revenue $3.71 Billio; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA MINES MINISTER SAYS REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT MINING CHARTER WILL BE FINALIZED BY MAY; 30/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – CHARTER WILL COMMENCE ON JULY 13, 2018; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 05/03/2018 – UPDATE: Charter Communications (CHTR) Climbs to Session High Amid Chatter; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: House adopts Matzie resolution recognizing Charter Day

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 54.64 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. Howard Kevin D had sold 14,197 shares worth $4.87M. 11,000 shares were sold by Dykhouse Richard R, worth $3.75M on Thursday, February 7. 14,017 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares with value of $4.78 million were sold by Bickham John.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,368 were accumulated by Covey Capital Advsrs Llc. Selkirk Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.3% or 106,374 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 26,973 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Van Eck Associates holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.29 million shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability holds 45,831 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 643 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated reported 285,221 shares. 47,089 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.73M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 21,768 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has 1.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal General Gp Public Llc holds 2.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 78,650 were reported by Duncker Streett And Company Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.