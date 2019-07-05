Partners Group Holding Ag Continues to Hold Position in Cms Energy (CMS); Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $765,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 240,286 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 990,505 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 08/03/2018 – CMS IS REJECTING IDAHO’S PLAN TO BREAK OBAMACARE RULES; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 17/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: CMS teacher was driving car that struck student walking to stopped school bus; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 303,300 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 108,023 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 2.84M shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 205,841 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 75,726 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 6.35 million shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 70,841 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Int accumulated 273,247 shares. Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 44,928 were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited. Morgan Stanley owns 1.77 million shares. Quantum Management, California-based fund reported 388,302 shares. 75,480 were accumulated by Castleark Ltd. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 745,349 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares to 857,805 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 43,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,301 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci holds 117,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 82,883 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,460 shares. Whittier Commerce holds 12 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs stated it has 72,643 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 53,790 shares stake. Macquarie Group accumulated 0.02% or 233,234 shares. 3.12M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.23% or 1.33 million shares. Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).