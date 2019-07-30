Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $539,877; Share Value Declined; As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Cut by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $172.18. About 1.06 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax discloses details on data breach settlement – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (NYSE:OEC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank has 16,223 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 46,824 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50 shares. Westfield LP owns 283,827 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 250 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech owns 3,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 149,611 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Barometer Mngmt owns 4,100 shares. 53 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Llc. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0% or 2,462 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 7,241 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oakbrook Investments Ltd owns 493,450 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.04% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 245,561 shares. 393,700 were reported by Factory Mutual Ins. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 0.02% or 32,411 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 629 shares. Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,948 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Lc stated it has 24,631 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates holds 0.56% or 87,975 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc holds 56,385 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strs Ohio reported 0.26% stake.