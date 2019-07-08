Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.03 Million; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake Held by Baker Bros Advisors Lp

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 615,148 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 10.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares to 7,651 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

