Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $539,877; Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $535,194

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $168.11. About 448,096 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 149,611 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 296,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 2,661 shares. Ww holds 1.24 million shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 17,519 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Company owns 11,973 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.95% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 39,355 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,363 shares. 51,287 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications. Tiger Legatus Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 35,000 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares to 7,651 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 14,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 11,454 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 0.59% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 43,532 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.23% or 246,782 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Llc has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.37% or 38,671 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 8,546 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 764,762 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 10,630 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 25,975 shares or 4.1% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 1.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Telos Capital Inc holds 1,615 shares. Coldstream Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.15% or 9,850 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company has 4,477 shares.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,945 shares to 33,261 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS).