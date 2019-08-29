Partner Investment Management LP Stake in Icu Med (ICUI) Increased by $765,278; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.11 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 687,228 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.93. About 48,734 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 668,000 shares to 20.41M shares, valued at $29.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.32% or 3,211 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 0.2% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. Texas Cap Bancshares Inc Tx stated it has 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 1.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Butensky & Cohen Fin Security owns 20,288 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt accumulated 70,628 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,869 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd has invested 1.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania accumulated 0.85% or 560,876 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Lc stated it has 4.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life Insur Company, a Japan-based fund reported 20,004 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,655 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jnba Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 363 shares.

