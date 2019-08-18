Partner Investment Management LP Stake in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Profund Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $772,160 as Valuation Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 10,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 14,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 198,841 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Risk in BRCA1/2 Carriers (BRCA-Heart); 16/05/2018 – Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development for Neurological, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Analysis By Type, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Announces Investment and In-Licensing Agreement With MedAlliance to Bring Novel Cardiovascular Disease Therapy to China; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and lnterventions; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Postnatal Enalapril to Improve Cardiovascular fUnction Following Preterm Pre-eclampsia (PICk-UP)

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc analyzed 10,160 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,796 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 72,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 200,004 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alps reported 536,798 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 11.29 million shares. First Savings Bank & Tru Communications Of Newtown holds 7,466 shares. Lincoln National has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bath Savings Company accumulated 0.1% or 6,201 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Incorporated invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Greenleaf holds 6,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barnett accumulated 0.04% or 942 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,623 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 17,216 shares. Meyer Handelman has 18,099 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.18 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc reported 52,926 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 46,267 shares to 176,039 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Life Ins Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 44,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares to 50,864 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).